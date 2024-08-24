Partly Cloudy 81°

Young Woman Found Dead In Hudson Valley Residence

An investigation is underway after the suspicious death of young woman found inside a residence in Westchester.

55 Clinton Place in New Rochelle (marked in red) is located south of Main Street (Route 1) and west of North Avenue.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
At about 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, police received a call regarding an incident in an apartment at 55 Clinton Place.

Officers responded and found the woman, who New Rochelle Police describe as Black and approximately 30 years of age.

Clinton Place (marked in red in the image above) is located south of Main Street (Route 1) and west of North Avenue.

The cause and manner of death are being investigated, according to the New Rochelle Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

