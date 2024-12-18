Fair 46°

Young Hudson Valley Woman Jumps To Her Death From Moodna Viaduct: MTA

A 24-year-old Hudson Valley woman jumped to her death from the Moodna Viaduct, which carries Metro-North Railroad's Port Jervis Line over the Moodna Creek.

An MTA spokesman said Ryley S. Buononato, a resident of Amenia in Dutchess County, jumped around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.

The MTA said a motorist traveling on Otterville Road in Cornwall, where the viaduct is located, reported hearing an abnormal sound. The driver pulled the car over and found a white female near the roadway.

The MTA Police were notified by local police and assumed the lead on the investigation. 

Buononato was transported to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, where she was pronounced dead.

No criminality is suspected, MTA said.

