Who Is Alexis Lewis? Cory Booker Engaged To Exec, Dead Ringer For Actress Ex-GF

The New Jersey Democrat, 56, who grew up in Harrington Park, announced on social media Tuesday, Sept. 2, that he’s engaged to Alexis Lewis, vice president of investments at the real estate firm Brasa Capital Management.

“She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love,” Booker wrote in a series of photos showing the two in Hawaii, where the Dem got down on one knee and popped the question.

“I’m thrilled to share: Alexis and I are engaged! I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée.”

Before joining Brasa, she served as Economic Policy Manager for the Los Angeles Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, where she spearheaded city efforts to drive commercial development in South Los Angeles and co-led the Mayor’s Evolve Entertainment Fund, a public-private partnership, the Brasa website says.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from New York University and an MBA from Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business, where she studied hospitality and real estate development.

Booker famously dated actress Rosario Dawson from 2019 to 2022 — and many followers think Lewis could be her Hollywood double.

“Congratulations… but you definitely have a type… literally thought she was Rosario!” one fan commented.

“We are excited for this journey ahead, having so much fun, and feeling deeply grateful for the love, support, and energy so many of you have shared with us,” Booker added. “We are truly blessed to be surrounded by such a beautiful community lifting us in love and commitment.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.