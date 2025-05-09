You Could Get Up To $100 In Apple's $95M Siri Eavesdropping Settlement: Here's How

The tech giant approved the settlement in the class action lawsuit, which claimed Siri sometimes turned on by mistake and captured the conversations of unaware users. Apple has denied wrongdoing but agreed to settle the case.

Anyone who bought or owned a Siri-enabled device between Sunday, Sept. 17, 2014, and Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, can file a claim. The settlement covers iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, iMacs, HomePods, iPod Touches, and Apple TVs.

To qualify, you must have had Siri enabled on the device and experienced a moment where it switched on during a private or confidential conversation.

Each person can file claims for up to five devices and receive up to $20 per device, depending on how many people file. That means you could get as much as $100, though the final amount will depend on the total number of valid claims submitted.

If you received an email or postcard about the settlement, you can use the codes in your claim. If you didn't get one, you can still file by confirming your information and submitting a sworn statement that Siri accidentally turned on during a private conversation.

The deadline to submit a claim or opt out of the settlement is Wednesday, July 2. Doing nothing means you won't receive a payment and you'll give up the right to separately sue Apple.

Payments will only go out if the court approves the deal and after any appeals are resolved.

You can click here to file a claim.

