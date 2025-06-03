Yolk's On Him: Prankster's Egg, Bean Antics At NY Restaurants Land TikToker In Cuffs: Police

Kyle Vazquez, of Coram, was arrested Monday, June 2, in connection with a string of “prank” videos at restaurants and random homes that were shared on his social media accounts, Suffolk County Police said.

In one viral stunt in late April, Vazquez walked up to Ralph’s Italian Ices on Middle Country Road in Centereach, dumped a massive container of eggs on his head — splattering the entrance and front door — and then fled in a car, police said.

The next night, he allegedly entered the Wing Wah restaurant in Centereach and poured a full bucket of beans over himself and onto the floor while filming. The videos were uploaded to Tiktok.

A spokesperson for Wing Wah corroborated the account to Daily Voice, and said photos and videos of the aftermath were in the hands of detectives.

But then the stunts escalated, according to police.

Between Monday, May 19, and Saturday, May 24, Vazquez visited three private homes — two in Centereach and one in Selden — where he asked to use the bathroom, only to secretly record the interiors and residents without consent, according to police. Investigators said he created a disturbance at each house before leaving.

Vazquez was taken into custody Monday night at a friend’s house on Holiday Park Drive in Centearch. He is charged with the following:

Three counts of dissemination of an unlawful surveillance image

Three counts of unlawful surveillance

Two counts of criminal tampering

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Vazquez to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-854-8652.

