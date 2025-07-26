A Few Clouds with Haze 80°

World’s Safest Destinations For Travelers Revealed In Rankings

For travelers plotting their first big adventure, the world can seem full of unknowns, especially when it comes to safety. 

Reykjavík, the largest metropolitan area in Iceland and the hub of the Capital Region, is home to 233,034 residents, accounting for around 65 percent of the country’s total population of just under 400,000.

But if you’re eager to explore new horizons with peace of mind, a new study has pinpointed the ultimate destination for worry-free travel in 2025.

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection’s annual report, has named Iceland as the safest country for travelers next year. 

The ranking is based on a blend of factors, including low crime rates, societal stability, and minimal conflict, making Iceland a standout for those seeking both adventure and assurance.

Iceland’s reputation for safety is well-earned. Violent crime is almost unheard of, and the country’s small population enjoys a high standard of living and robust social services. 

Visitors often remark on the friendliness of locals and the ease of getting around, whether exploring Reykjavik’s vibrant culture or the island’s dramatic natural wonders. 

The report also notes Iceland’s low levels of militarization and ongoing conflict, further boosting its safety credentials.

While Iceland took the top spot, several other countries also scored highly for traveler safety. 

Top 15 Safest Countries

  1. Iceland
  2. Australia
  3. Canada
  4. Ireland
  5. Switzerland
  6. New Zealand
  7. Germany
  8. Norway
  9. Japan
  10. Denmark
  11. Portugal
  12. Spain
  13. United Kingdom
  14. Netherlands
  15. Sweden

