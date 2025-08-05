Global Pharma Giant Picks Spot Near Stewart Airport For $46M Flagship US Plant

Garonit Pharmaceutical Inc., which specializes in antiseptic products and health care solutions, will build a 200,000-square-foot plant in the Town of New Windsor that will be the world’s largest producer of chlorhexidine gluconate — a disinfectant and antiseptic widely used in hospitals for surgical disinfection and infection control, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday, Aug. 4.

The facility is expected to create 100 full-time high-skill jobs and generate up to 150 construction jobs. Operations are scheduled to begin in early 2027, with construction starting in 2026.

To support the project, the state is providing $3.8 million in assistance, including $3.5 million through the Excelsior Jobs Program and a $300,000 capital grant from the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council.

According to Hochul's office, Garonit Pharmaceutical was founded in Mumbai, India in 1994 and now operates manufacturing sites in the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Japan. The New Windsor facility will serve as its flagship US site.

The project marks a significant step in New York’s strategy to expand its life sciences and advanced manufacturing sectors, officials said,

The site will also feature a research and development hub and a dedicated center for formulating new FDA-regulated products, in partnership with SUNY Orange. Company officials said the facility will manufacture both active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms, with an ultimate focus on developing new drugs.

The new plant will be located near Stewart International Airport and is expected to export to customers across North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia.

The news was welcomed by local leaders, including Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus and Town of New Windsor Supervisor Stephen Bedetti, who noted the facility would bring high-quality careers, revitalize long-vacant land, and strengthen the county’s position as a leader in biotech and advanced manufacturing.

