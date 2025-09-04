'World's Greatest Photographer' ID'd As Woman In Wheelchair Struck By Minivan At PA Kipona Fest

Morgan Smoker was one of three victims hit when Elizabeth Ann Bohrer, 36, of York Haven, allegedly barreled through barricades and into festivalgoers on North Front Street after 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 1, according to police and court documents.

Smoker suffered lacerations but survived. However, her wheelchair — which also served as her communication device — was demolished in the crash, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched to aid her recovery.

Friends explained that the specialized equipment is not only Smoker’s voice but also how she runs her thriving photography business.

“Her wheelchair/computer is used for all of her communication, it’s her voice, and it’s how she runs her business,” the fundraiser reads. “Without it she can’t tell anyone how she feels or what hurts.”

The campaign, organized by Richard Albertson on behalf of Lanita Smoker, has raised more than $31,000 of its $35,000 goal from over 650 donors. The money will help replace her costly equipment and support her recovery.

“Morgan is beloved by everyone who knows her,” the page continues. “She is a gifted photographer and a cherished friend, and this support will allow her to continue her life and her work.”

Click here to donate.

You can read about the youngest victim of this crash, 6-year-old Faiz Sharif, by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.