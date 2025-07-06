Fair 87°

World Series Champion, Two-Time MLB All-Star Dies At Age 44

A flame-throwing closer who helped deliver the Chicago White Sox’s first World Series title in 88 years, has died.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Keith Allison on Flickr
Bobby Jenks' death came Friday, July 4, following a battle with stomach cancer. He was 44.

Jenks made his Major League debut in 2005 and quickly became one of the most dominant closers in the game. 

That October, he pitched in all four games of the World Series against the Houston Astros, recording the final out of Game 4 to clinch the championship for Chicago.

Known for his 100-plus mph fastball and commanding presence on the mound, Jenks was named to the American League All-Star team in 2006 and 2007. He retired 41 consecutive batters in 2007 — a Major League record at the time.

Jenks pitched for the White Sox through 2010 and finished his career with the Boston Red Sox in 2011. 

Off the field, he faced serious health challenges following spinal surgery complications, which ultimately led to his retirement. In later years, he became a respected minor league coach and manager.

Jenks died in Sintra, Portugal, where he had been living near family. He is survived by his wife, Eleni, and four children.

