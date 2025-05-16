Workplace Horror: Employee Stabs Victim Outside Hudson Valley Business Before Taking Own Life

Emergency crews in Greene County responded to Royal Metals, located on West Road in the town of Greenville, for a stabbing just before 8 a.m. Thursday, May 15.

Troopers determined that 27-year-old Jason Park, an employee at the business, got into an argument with a 39-year-old man in the parking lot, New York State Police said. The fight escalated and Park pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene, police said.

Troopers launched a search for Park and soon located him at his Surprise home, where he was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

The stabbing victim, whose connection to the business was not immediately clear, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

