Woman's Murder Triggers Manhunt In Upstate NY (Developing)

Cohoes Police responded to a residence on Earl Lynn Court around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 14, where they found a deceased woman inside, police said.

She has since been identified as 41-year-old Amanda Rodriguez. An official cause of death had not been released as of Monday, Sept. 15.

Investigators quickly zeroed in on Rodriguez’ boyfriend, 53-year-old Anthony Bechand, according to police. He fled the home in a white Chevrolet Silverado.

The truck was located unoccupied later Sunday on County Route 60 near County Route 86 in Brighton, in Franklin County.

Bechand remained at large as of Monday afternoon, and police warned that he may be armed and dangerous.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. His clothing description is unknown.

New York State Forest Rangers and US Customs and Border Protection are assisting the investigation.

Anyone with information on Bechand’s whereabouts is urged to contact New York State Police at 518-897-2000. Authorities stress that the public should not approach him.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

