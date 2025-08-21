Woman Stole $220K Intended For NY School District, Bought Chanel Purse: DA

On Thursday morning, Aug. 21, 26-year-old Nataly Ramos Allende was arraigned in Mount Pleasant Justice Court on two counts of second-degree grand larceny and two counts of third-degree grand larceny in connection with her alleged theft from the Mount Pleasant Cottage School Union Free School District, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors allege that Ramos Allende created a fake company called “Mt Pleasant Cottage School LLC” in November 2024, then opened multiple bank accounts in its name. She allegedly deposited checks intended for the Pleasantville-based school district, which educates students with educational, behavioral, and emotional challenges.

According to the felony complaint, on Nov. 15, 2024, Ramos Allende deposited a $107,402.40 check from Southern Westchester BOCES into a Citibank account.

Later that month, on Nov. 25, she deposited two more checks into a Chase Bank account: $96,103.43 from the County of Onondaga and $7,438.26 from the Carmel Central School District, prosecutors said.

Ten days later, on Dec. 5, she allegedly deposited a $19,114.05 check from the County of Onondaga into a Bank of America account, the DA's Office added.

Prosecutors said Ramos Allende later made cash withdrawals and purchased a Chanel purse.

"It is unconscionable that anyone would prey upon a public school district, especially one serving our most vulnerable students," DA Susan Cacace said.

Justice Mark Rubeo Jr. released Ramos Allende on her own recognizance, since the charges are not bail-eligible. She is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, Oct. 2.

The investigation was conducted by the DA’s Office, the US Postal Inspection Service, and Mount Pleasant Police. The case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Emily Rowe-Smith of the Economic Crimes Bureau.

The DA’s Office also reminded residents that check fraud has surged since the pandemic, with federal filings related to check scams up 132 percent between 2020 and 2024. Officials urged residents to make payments electronically rather than mailing physical checks.

