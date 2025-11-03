Woman Steals $1.8K In Skin Care Products From CVS In NY: Police

Suffolk County resident Deanna Belmonte of East Moriches, 31, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 30, and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, Yorktown Police announced on Monday, Nov. 3.

The charge stems from a Monday, Sept. 15 theft at the CVS located at 2000 Commerce St. in Yorktown, where officers responded around 3 p.m. to reports of a larceny in progress. After investigating, police determined that Belmonte had allegedly entered the store and stolen multiple high-end skin care products valued at $1,855.26.

Surveillance footage helped officers identify the suspect, and an arrest warrant was issued on Monday, Sept. 29, by Judge Chloe Cohen-Pierson.

Belmonte, who was already in custody at the Westchester County Jail on unrelated charges, was transferred to Yorktown Police Headquarters by county correction officers for processing.

She was arraigned by Judge Cohen-Pierson and remanded to the Westchester County Jail. Belmonte is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.