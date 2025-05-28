Woman Hid Marijuana On Child's Back To Smuggle It Into Hudson Valley Prison: Police

Christina C. Miranda, 24, of Weslaco, Texas, was arrested on Saturday, May 24, after she was caught allegedly bringing approximately 63 grams of marijuana into Green Haven Correctional Facility in Beekman, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, May 27.

Authorities say Miranda hid the marijuana on her child’s back during a visit to the facility. Troopers responded to the prison after receiving a report that a visitor may have brought contraband, police added.

Miranda was charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Beekman Town Court on Thursday, June 12 at 6:00 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.