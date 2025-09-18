Woman Held Against Will, Guns Found In NY Home: Man Charged, Police Say

The case unfolded on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at around 10:18 a.m. when officers responded to a residence on Vails Gate Heights Drive in New Windsor after receiving a report that a woman was being held against her will, the New Windsor Police Department said on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

When officers arrived, they were able to make contact with everyone inside. The victim told police there were guns in the home, prompting detectives to secure the residence and obtain a court-authorized search warrant.

During the search, with help from the department’s K-9 unit, police recovered a loaded .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a revolver-style pistol, the department said.

Brayan Isique Santa Cruz, of New Windsor, was arrested and charged with aggravated family offense, unlawful imprisonment, criminal mischief, and attempted assault. He was arraigned at the Centralized Arraignment Part, where an order of protection was issued.

Santa Cruz was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in New Windsor Town Court on Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.

The New Windsor Police Department credited the New York State Police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office with assisting in the case. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and urged anyone with information to call 845-565-7000.

