Woman Claimed To Be Devil Before Setting House On Fire, Shooting At Boyfriend: Cops

Megan Dunkin, 31, of Harwinton, turned herself in to police on Tuesday, June 24. She faces multiple charges in connection with the incident, according to the Connecticut State Police.

The ordeal began on June 12, when Dunkin’s partner said she started rambling and running around their home, an arrest warrant stated. He later found her burning a hole in a shower curtain while laughing and babbling incoherently.

After she calmed down, Dunkin retrieved the household firearms from an upstairs room and moved them to the couple’s bedroom, the warrant said.

The following morning, the man said he woke up with a gun pointed at his face. Dunkin allegedly told him she was the devil and he was St. Michael, and claimed people were after them. She also said their neighbors were apostles and insisted they needed to be killed, according to the report.

As he attempted to calm her down, the man said Dunkin attacked him with a pair of binoculars. He told police she had been smoking fentanyl that morning.

He called someone to help defuse the situation, and as he walked away from the house, he heard gunshots. He turned to find the home in flames.

He later said he wasn’t sure if Dunkin was shooting at him or if ammunition inside the house was igniting because of the fire.

Police responded to find Dunkin running around shirtless, screaming about the fire and rambling incoherently, the warrant said.

Dunkin was charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace, according to Connecticut State Police. It is unclear whether additional charges will be filed.

She is being held on a $200,000 bond, authorities said.

