Woman Caught Days After Stabbing That Left Victim Critically Injured In Rockland: Cops (Update)

Following an investigation, Spring Valley Police arrested 30-year-old Spring Valley resident Shanice Ramsay on Monday, Aug, 25, in connection with a stabbing that happened days before, the department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

The stabbing happened on Tuesday, Aug. 19, around 1:15 a.m., when officers responded to 11 East Church St. in Spring Valley and found a man bleeding from multiple lacerations and a stab wound, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center by Spring Hill Ambulance and remains in critical condition.

Officers said Ramsay resisted arrest and was taken into custody after a brief struggle. During the arrest, she was allegedly found with a quantity of fentanyl, police said.

She was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree attempted robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Ramsay was later arraigned in Spring Valley Justice Court. Bail was set at $5,000 cash, $10,000 secured bond, or $20,000 partially secured bond. She was then remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Spring Valley Police at 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

