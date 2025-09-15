Woman Attacked With Screwdriver In Rockland County: Sex Offender Caught In Chase, Police Say

The incident began at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14, when officers were called to a residence in Haverstraw after receiving a report of a man grabbing a woman by her neck and holding a screwdriver to her, Haverstraw Police said on Monday, Sept. 15.

Investigators said the victim was outside when the suspect approached and grabbed her. She was able to fight him off and call for help.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the man and his vehicle, and police used surveillance video to identify him. A countywide alert was then issued.

On Monday morning at around 9:15 a.m., investigators spotted the suspect’s vehicle in Stony Point. Police said the driver fled on foot through a residential neighborhood but was soon caught without incident.

The suspect, identified as Eduardo Hernandez, 49, of Garnerville, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree kidnapping as well as third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, Hernandez is a registered sex offender who was previously convicted of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping in 2004.

He is listed as a sexually violent offender.

Haverstraw Police said the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, Stony Point Police, the Rockland County Intelligence Center, and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office helped with the arrest.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call Haverstraw Police at 845-354-1500.

