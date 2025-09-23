Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Woman, 56, Killed After Being Hit By Pickup Truck At NY Roundabout

A 56-year-old pedestrian was killed after being struck by a pickup truck in Sullivan County, police said. 

The crash happened on a crosswalk near the Route 42 roundabout that merges onto the Route 17 westbound on-ramp in Thompson. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
The crash happened on Thursday, Sept. 18, around 4:15 p.m. in the town of Thompson, at the Route 42 roundabout leading onto the Route 17 westbound on-ramp, New York State Police said on Tuesday, Sept. 23. 

According to investigators, a 2012 Ford pickup truck driven by a 24-year-old resident of Shohola, Pennsylvania, entered the roundabout and attempted to merge onto Route 17 when it hit a pedestrian crossing in the crosswalk. 

The victim, identified as Monticello resident Ken Ghana Parsons, suffered life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving efforts at the scene, she was later pronounced dead at Garnet Health Medical Center. 

State Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. No charges were announced. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

