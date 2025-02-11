Light Snow Fog/Mist 29°

Winning Numbers For Tuesday, Feb. 11 'Mega Millions' Drawing With Estimated $110M Jackpot

The winning numbers have been announced for the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing with a recently reset jackpot.

Some lucky Lottery players are in for an unexpected cash windfall.

Zak Failla
The winning numbers have been announced for the Tuesday, Feb. 11 Mega Millions drawing.

The estimated jackpot is $110 million, with an estimated cash option of $50 million.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing are: 07-30-39-41-70 with a Mega Ball of 13 and a Megaplier of 3X.

If no winner wins the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll until the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. 

Lottery players have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of winning a Mega Millions jackpot by matching all five balls plus the gold Mega Ball, according to officials.

There are nine ways to win a prize, from $2 to the jackpot. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing.

