Window Washer, 25, Takes Fatal Fall From Manhattan Building: Nypd

A 25-year-old man from New Jersey died after falling from an elevated position in Manhattan over the weekend, police said.

 Photo Credit: Jahir Bustamente
 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Photo Credit: Jahir Bustamente
Officers responded around 9:11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19 to a 911 call of an aided male in front of 560 West 168th Street, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Upon arrival, officers found Ander Bustamante, on the sidewalk with injuries “indicative of falling from an elevated position,” police said.

Bustamante was taken by EMS to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Bustamente's obituary shows he would've been 26 next month. A Spanish news channel said he was a soccer player from Ecuador. More than $21,800 had been raised on a GoFundMe for his family as of press time.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

