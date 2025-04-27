Wind Gusts Up To 40 MPH Arrive Amid Topsy-Turvy Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

Widespread gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour on Sunday, April 27, will make it feel colder than temperatures that will be below seasonable averages, the National Weather Service says.

"A changeable weather pattern will bring rounds of rain and temperature swings to the Northeast for the final days of April and the first few of May," according to AccuWeather. "The series of storms and cold fronts making for the topsy-turvy weather will not be equal opportunity, however, as parts of the region will miss out on meaningful rain and experience a continued risk for wildfires."

Skies will become partly to mostly sunny on Sunday.

Temperatures will rebound on Monday, April 28 with plenty of sunshine and winds out of the north becoming calm.

Temps will remain seasonable on Tuesday, April 29, and Wednesday, April 30, under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Unsettled conditions will return as the calendar flips to May on Thursday, May 1 with showers likely, especially at night.

