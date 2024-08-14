Wildfire Smoke Drifting Into NJ/NYC: How Bad Will It Be?

That was wildfire smoke is drifting from Canada into the Northeast, the National Weather Service said Wednesday morning, Aug. 14.

"You may notice hazy skies today," the NWS New York office said. "It is coming from wildfire smoke, which has overspread across the area from north to south."

While the smoke is expected to "stick around" for the next several days, forecasters are not expecting harmful impacts to the air quality, the NWS said.

In its daily forecast discussion, the NWS's Mount Holly/Philadelphia office said: "Northerly winds may also draw in smoke in the mid and upper levels from wildfires in Canada potentially resulting in a bit of hazy conditions but the extent to which this occurs is uncertain," the NWS said.

The New York City office's forecast discussion says: "Skies will be hazy due to Canadian wildfire smoke advecting southward around the upper low. Most of this is aloft, but there is a touch in the boundary layer evidenced by webcams."

AirNow.Gov shows New Jersey's air quality is "moderate" across the state except for the south coastal region, which is "good."

NWS Mount Holly says temps will be "seasonable, in the low-mid 80s across most of the area (upper 70s at the coast and higher elevations).

Skies will be mostly sunny with clouds developing in the afternoon, with showers or isolated thunderstorms possible later in the day along the Route 78 corridor.

No storms or showers are on the radar for New York City, NWS says.

