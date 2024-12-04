Whole Foods Opens First 'Daily Shop' Store: Here's What's Inside Debut NY Location

The debut location is in New York City, in Manhattan’s Lenox Hill neighborhood.

The 9,101-square-foot store at 1175 Third Avenue is tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of Upper East side residents with its compact size and curated offerings.

“New York City has been home to Whole Foods for over 20 years, and we’re excited to expand our presence with this innovative new format,” said Christina Minardi, executive vice president of growth and development at Whole Foods Market & Amazon.

The Lenox Hill location has over 400 products from more than 100 suppliers across the Northeast.

A highlight of the store is its first-ever Juice & Java venue in New York City, offering coffee, tea, fresh juices, smoothies, soups, sandwiches, and desserts.

Other features include Whole Foods’ new ready-to-heat sous vide (also known as low-temperature, long-time cooking) entrees and health-focused grain and protein bowls.

The Lenox Hill store is the first of three planned Manhattan locations, with upcoming openings in the East Village and Hell’s Kitchen.

The company has not announced when, or if, it will roll out outlets in other states.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.