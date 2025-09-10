Who Was Charlie Kirk? College Dropout, Forbes 30 Under 30 Influencer Assassinated At Rally

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called Kirk's killing a "political assassination."

Who Was Charlie Kirk?

Hailing from the suburbs of Chicago, Kirk attended Wheeling High School and reportedly dropped out of Harper College to pursue activism full-time, CNN reports.

Kirk was often heard saying, “If you want to stand out, don’t go to college. It worked for me,” the outlet said.

He was also reportedly rejected from West Point, the prestigious military academy, before founding Turning Point USA at the age of 18 in 2012.

What Was Turning Point USA?

Kirk built TPUSA into “the largest and fastest-growing conservative youth activist organization in the country,” with a presence on more than 3,500 high school and college campuses nationwide, the website says. The nonprofit’s mission is to “identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government.”

Kirk was the youngest speaker at the 2016 Republican National Convention and the opening speaker at the 2020 RNC. He was named to the Forbes “30 under 30” list in 2018, and authored multiple books, including "The MAGA Doctrine" and "The College Scam."

His Instagram feed is filled with videos of him debating college students on political issues, reflecting his signature on-campus engagement style.

According to his biography on the Turning Point USA website, “His social media reaches over 100 million people per month. The Charlie Kirk Show podcast was downloaded over 120 million times in the last 12 months and regularly ranks among the top 10 shows on Apple News podcast charts. The Charlie Kirk Show is also a nationally syndicated live radio show heard on 150 radio stations around the country and is simulcast on Real America’s Voice News.”

He leaves behind his wife, Erika, and their two children.

Trump ordered flags at half mast in honor of his death.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.