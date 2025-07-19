Mostly Cloudy 80°

Who Is Pete DeJoy: Co-Founder Taking Over AI Firm Following Coldplay Kiss Cam Cuddle Fallout

Astronomer has appointed Pete DeJoy, the company’s cofounder, as interim CEO after the AI firm’s former leader was caught in an affair exposed by a "Kiss Cam" at a Coldplay concert, according to multiple media reports.

Pete DeJoy, left, has been named interim CEO of Astronomer, an AI firm, after its former chief executive,&nbsp;Andy Byron, resigned once he was caught cuddling with company employee Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert. They're married to other people.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pete DeJoy — X/TikTok — Instaagraace
Josh Lanier
The AI company has been in damage control since former CEO Andy Byron was spotted cuddling with the company's human resources officer, Kristin Cabot, on Wednesday, July 16, on the Jumbotron of Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Both are married — but not to each other.

The company announced on X that DeJoy would step in as interim CEO on Friday after Byron said he would step away from the position. 

Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI.

DeJoy previously served as Astronomer’s chief product officer, the company said.

He has not commented publicly on the incident. However, he reportedly liked a LinkedIn post by Zachary Hensley, a former Astronomer vice president, admitting he laughed at the memes circulating about the scandal, Page Six reported

DeJoy is a Bowdoin College graduate who currently lives in Brooklyn. He's been with Astronomer for eight years, according to his LinkedIn

