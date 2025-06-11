Whip/Nae Nae Rapper Silentó Pleads Guilty In Cousin’s Killing

Ricky Lamar Hawk, 27, best known by his stage name Silentó, admitted to killing Frederick Rooks III, 34, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in the Panthersville area of unincorporated Decatur. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and concealing the death of another. A murder charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Silentó’s hit “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” became a viral sensation in 2015 and was even danced by former First Lady Michelle Obama at the final White House Easter Egg Roll of the Obama era in 2016—a cultural milestone captured by ABC News.

But six years after his breakout, Silentó admitted to gunning down his cousin in a violent encounter that shocked fans.

Police responded to a shooting call around 3:37 a.m. and found Rooks dead from multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Deep Shoals Circle and Corners Crossing. Ten shell casings were found at the scene. Surveillance video captured a white BMW SUV speeding away moments after the shooting.

Investigators later discovered Rooks had been last seen with Hawk in a vehicle matching that description. A FLOCK camera had captured the car at 2:45 a.m., and Hawk later confessed to the crime during questioning. The firearm found on him matched the ballistics, and GPS data placed his vehicle at the murder scene.

Hawk, who was arrested on Feb. 1, 2021, had struggled publicly with his mental health for years. In a 2019 appearance on "The Doctors", he spoke of lifelong battles with depression, saying, “I don’t know if I can truly be happy, I don’t know if these demons will ever go away.”

His publicist revealed that Hawk attempted suicide in 2020, just months before a series of troubling arrests: a domestic violence case in California, an incident involving a hatchet, and a 143 mph speeding charge on Georgia’s I-85.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Courtney L. Johnson sentenced Hawk to 30 years in prison. Rooks’ family reportedly urged the court for an even stiffer sentence.

The case was handled by the DA’s Homicide and Gangs Unit, with prosecution led by Senior ADA Helen Pott and support from Senior ADA Thomas Williams, Investigator Curtis Averhart, and Victim Advocate Kaysha Albritton. Detective B.R. Smith of the DeKalb County Police Department led the investigation

