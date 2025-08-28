Where Americans Draw The Line: New Survey Reveals Unacceptable Behaviors

The Pew Research Center study asked US adults about eight common situations people encounter in public, from smoking to swearing to snapping photos.

The results highlight which behaviors most people consider off-limits and how views vary across age and income groups.

At the top of the list, 77 percent of adults said it’s rarely or never acceptable to smoke around others, while 74 percent said the same about taking photos or video of someone without their permission.

Two-thirds or more also disapproved of bringing children into adult-only venues (69 percent), visibly displaying profanity (66 percent), or cursing out loud (65 percent).

Smaller majorities objected to blasting music in public (59 percent) or talking to someone while wearing headphones (57 percent).

The most divided issue was bringing pets indoors: only 45 percent said it’s rarely or never acceptable, while 40 percent said it sometimes is.

Generational divides stood out. Nearly nine in 10 adults 65 and older said cursing in public is unacceptable, compared with fewer than four in ten under 30.

Older adults were also far more likely to disapprove of profanity on clothing or headphones during conversation.

Women and higher-income Americans were somewhat more likely than men and lower-income adults to call several behaviors unacceptable.

Despite those divisions, most adults (84 percent) said it’s easy to know what’s appropriate in public today — even if many also believe manners have worsened since the pandemic.

The findings are drawn from Pew’s American Trends Panel, a nationally representative online survey of adults recruited through random sampling of households.

