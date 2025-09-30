What Will A Federal Shutdown Mean For You? Deadline For Funding Deal Hours Away

As of Tuesday, Sept. 30, a funding lapse would trigger furloughs for hundreds of thousands of federal workers and scale back many services, though core benefits like Social Security and Medicare would continue.

If no deal is reached, the shutdown will begin at 12 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1.

The longer a shutdown lasts, the more everyday hassles would add up. Here's a look:

Travel

Air traffic controllers and TSA officers continue working without pay, a strain that can lead to higher absences, longer lines, and flight delays.

Passport processing may slow or halt if the shutdown drags on.

National parks often close or offer limited services; Smithsonian museums in Washington, DC, typically shut their doors during shutdowns.

Finances, Benefits

About 900,000 federal employees would be furloughed without pay. Federal workers receive back pay after a shutdown ends, but government contractors usually do not.

Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid payments continue. However, tasks like benefit verification and issuing new cards may pause, increasing wait times.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can run for a limited time on contingency funds, while the Women, Infants, and Children program could exhaust funds quickly.

Approvals for Small Business Administration and Federal Housing Administration loans generally stop. The IRS keeps processing returns and tax payments, but some services, including refunds, may be delayed.

Public Safety, Regulation

Routine Food and Drug Administration food safety inspections are delayed. Environmental Protection Agency inspections for drinking water, chemical facilities, and hazardous waste sites are rolled back.

FEMA still responds to emergencies, but long-term disaster recovery projects could be delayed if the Disaster Relief Fund runs low.

Broader Economy

Key federal economic reports, including the monthly jobs report, are likely delayed, creating uncertainty for investors and businesses. Past shutdowns have temporarily slowed US growth as unpaid federal workers cut spending.

Bottom Line

Essential services keep operating, but a shutdown quickly translates into longer lines, slower approvals, closed attractions, and mounting delays. These effects worsen the longer Washington goes without a funding deal.

