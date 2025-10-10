Wendy's Seeking To Revitalize Brand, Keep Up With Competition: Here's How

The fast-food chain announced the launch of "Project Fresh" on Thursday, Oct. 9. The sweeping plan aims to improve Wendy's operations in the US, boost profitability, and modernize the brand.

Under Project Fresh, Wendy's will reassess restaurant operations, update employee schedules and location hours, and cut at least $20 million from its developmental program called "Build to Suit." Those funds will be redirected toward technology, training, and marketing.

Interim CEO Ken Cook said the goal is to inject new energy into the company.

"With Project Fresh, we're taking decisive steps together as One Wendy's to strengthen our foundation, enhance restaurant performance and modernize how our customers experience the brand," Cook said. "Project Fresh is about reigniting the energy and distinctiveness that have always made Wendy's special, while positioning the Company and our franchisees for profitable growth."

Project Fresh comes after several splashy promos for Wendy's in 2025.

In late September, the company launched chicken tenders called "Tendys" as more fast-food chains increase their chicken and snackable options. Other recent additions include the spooky "Meal of Misfortune," based on the hit Netflix show "Wednesday," and a spicy food collaboration with Takis.

Wendy's is now looking to improve its financial health by assessing its business structure.

"Wendy's Board of Directors and management team are dissatisfied with the current valuation of the company and have been working to put the company on the right path to create value for our franchisees, employees and shareholders," said board chair Art Winkleblack. "Execution is underway and we are confident that Project Fresh will position Wendy's as the industry leader — one that guests love, franchisees are proud to operate, teams are excited to be a part of, and creates significant value for our shareholders."

Former Taco Bell and Yum! Brands CEO Greg Creed has been picked to improve Wendy's marketing and connect more with younger customers. The company also said it plans to hire a permanent CEO by the end of 2025.

Wendy's will release its next quarterly report on Friday, Nov. 7.

