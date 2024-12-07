Wendy’s Begins Closures Of 140 Locations Nationwide

The closures are part of a strategic effort to streamline operations and focus on more profitable locations amid rising operational costs and stiff competition.

Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner said the restaurant selected for closure are “outdated and located in underperforming areas,” according to CEO Today.

The closures are expected to end by year's end.

Two Ohio locations were among the first to close, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Other locations of scheduled closures have not been released.

Customers voiced frustration over increasing menu prices and declining food quality, reflecting challenges that have impacted the chain’s weaker-performing stores.

Despite these closures, Wendy’s remains committed to growth.

With over 6,500 locations worldwide, Wendy’s plans to offset these closures with the addition of about 250 to 300 new outlets in strategic markets, CNN reports.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.