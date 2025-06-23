Wegovy Provider Ends Hims & Hers Deal Over Knockoff Weight-Loss Drug Sales

The pharmaceutical giant with US headquarters in Plainsboro, New Jersey, announced the termination of its deal with Hims & Hers in a news release on Monday, June 23. Shares in Hims & Hers plummeted more than 26% when Wall Street began trading for the day.

The move comes weeks after the Food and Drug Administration declared that the nationwide shortage of Wegovy was resolved. With supply restored, Novo Nordisk launched a program to provide FDA-approved Wegovy through its NovoCare Pharmacy to certain telehealth providers.

Hims & Hers has been removed from that program.

"Novo Nordisk is firm on our position and protecting patients living with obesity," said Dave Moore, Novo Nordisk's executive vice president of US operations. "When patients are prescribed semaglutide treatments by their licensed healthcare professional or a telehealth provider, they are entitled to receive authentic, FDA-approved and regulated Wegovy. We will work with telehealth companies to provide direct access to Wegovy that share our commitment to patient safety – and when companies engage in illegal sham compounding that jeopardizes the health of Americans, we will continue to take action."

Novo Nordisk accuses Hims & Hers of illegally selling mass-produced compounded versions of Wegovy, which is only permitted under strict, individualized medical circumstances. Novo Nordisk said its own investigation found that the knockoff drugs being sold by some telehealth companies and compounding pharmacies use semaglutide ingredients made in China.

According to a report cited by the company from the Brookings Institution, these foreign manufacturers are not FDA-approved, and many have not been inspected or have failed quality assurance reviews.

"US patients should not be exposed to knockoff drugs made with unsafe and illicit foreign ingredients," Novo Nordisk said.

In April, Novo Nordisk began partnering with multiple telehealth companies, including Hims & Hers, to expand access to Wegovy after the shortage ended, CNBC reported. Under FDA regulations, compounded drugs can only be produced during official shortages or in rare, medically necessary cases, like patients with allergies or those who can't swallow pills.

During a May earnings call, Hims & Hers CEO Andrew Dudum defended the company's model, giving patients and providers the ability to choose their treatments.

"Ultimately, what is right for them is their own discretion," said Dudum. "I think we strongly believe it's really important that we maintain that independence."

Hims & Hers was founded in 2017 and offers patients access to prescriptions and over-the-counter treatments through online consultations.

