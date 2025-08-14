Multiple Wegmans Cheese Products Recalled Over Listeria Fears

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. announced it is recalling its Medium Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese and several products containing the cheese due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The bacterium can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In pregnant women, infection can lead to miscarriages or stillbirths.

The affected products were sold between Tuesday, July 1, and Tuesday, Aug. 12, at all Wegmans stores in the following states:

Connecticut

Delaware

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Virginia

Washington, DC

Impacted items include:

Wegmans Medium Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese, 8.8 OZ (UPC 77890-53515), best by dates 7/26/25, 8/12/25, and 8/19/25

Wegmans Assorted Cheese Flight, 1 LB (UPC 2-77100-00000-0)

Wegmans Grilling Camembert with Tapenade & Roasted Tomatoes, 10 OZ (UPC 2-77297-00000-0)

Wegmans Caramel Apple Pecan Topped Brie Cheese, 13 OZ (UPC 2-77645-00000-3)

The cheese was supplied by Estancia Holdings of Cumming, Georgia, which initiated the recall after being notified by a French supplier that three shipments may be contaminated. No illnesses have been reported.

Customers should not consume the products and may return them to the service desk for a full refund. Wegmans has placed automated calls to customers who purchased the items using its Shoppers Club. Questions can be directed to Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

