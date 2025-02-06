Wegmans Cracks Down On Rising Egg Costs With Super Low Prices

The grocery chain, known for its loyal following and high-quality selections, says it’s holding the line on egg prices even as costs soar across the country.

"With supply fluctuating nationwide, prices are rising due to avian bird influenza and strong demand," reads a blurb on the Wegmans website in the "eggs section.

"Our New York state supplier takes every precaution to ensure its flocks stay healthy, and while prices will continue to shift, we are committed to keeping our prices competitive."

Right now, the cheapest dozen at Wegmans (in select stores, that is) is Krehrer Family Farms large eggs for $4.09. If you prefer cage-free, you’ll shell out $5.19, while organic pasture-raised extra-large brown eggs will set you back $8.49 per dozen. Prices and selection may vary by store.

A search for eggs on grocery giant Stop & Shop's website shows that the cheapest ones go for $6.99 for a dozen large white eggs. The ShopRite brand, Bowl & Basket starts at $5.99 for a dozen large white eggs, while a dozen eggs at ACME start at $5.09.

Egg prices have been skyrocketing, jumping from $3.65 in November 2024 to $4.15 in December 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). By mid-January 2025, a dozen eggs cost an average of $5.29, up from $3.50 a year ago, according to data cited by NBC.

A highly contagious avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak has wiped out millions of egg-laying hens, and the impact is hitting grocery stores hard. A report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reveals that 13.2 million commercial egg-laying birds were lost in December 2024 alone, with outbreaks continuing into January 2025.

