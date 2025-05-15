Fog/Mist 61°

Weeknd/Jenna Ortega Film DOA As 'Final Destination' Predicted To Top Box Office

Its “Final Destination” appears to be #1 at the box office.

Jenna Ortega and The Weeknd star in "Hurry Up Tomorrow."

 Photo Credit: Harold Chrichel/Wikimedia Commons, Brian Ziff/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

“Final Destination: Bloodlines”, the 6th film in the horror franchise, is predicted to top the box office this weekend, earning $35 to $40 million, Deadline reported.

This is the first “Final Destination” movie in 15 years. In “Bloodlines,” a college student who inherits her grandmother's sudden premonition about death, tries to save her entire family after they start dying one by one, according to a synopsis.

The “Final Destination” franchise has won plaudits from audience for its unique Rube Goldberg death scenes.

Critics are also on board with “Bloodlines” with the movie earning a 93% rating at Rotten Tomatoes and a 75 at Metacritic.

Thunderbolts*, which topped the box office the last two weekends, is expected to fall to second place with the horror hit Sinners landing in third.

“Hurry Up Tomorrow,” the new drama starring The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega looks to be a box office bomb, Deadline reported. Awareness for the movie is very low and there are no reviews yet, Deadline said.

