Weather Whiplash: Comfortable Stretch Will Be Followed By Big Change

AccuWeather experts explain that a northward bulge in the jet stream and building high pressure will keep the heat dome anchored through much of August, even as its core shifts west to east at times.

After a short run of lower humidity and cooler air early this week, a bubble of heat will spin off from the Midwest and press into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast Thursday, July 24 and Friday, July 25.

"While the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast have been no stranger to high humidity this summer, the mid-90s have only made an appearance once this month in Philadelphia," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill said. "Detroit has only reached 92 degrees this month. New York City will reach well into the 90s Friday and Saturday, following only three days with highs in the 90s earlier this month. The short, hot and humid spell will be significant."

Relief arrives as a backdoor cold front slides in this weekend, pushing from the Northeast rather than the usual west. The setup mirrors the late-June pattern that ended the last heat wave.

Temperatures may tumble by 15 to 30 degrees in some Northeast spots. Highs in the 90s will be replaced with 80s — and even 70s in cooler pockets.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.