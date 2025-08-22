Waymo To Test Self-Driving Cars In New York City: What To Know

The autonomous vehicle company has received approval to begin test drives on the streets of Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn, the city announced on Friday, Aug. 22. This is the first time New York City has granted a permit for self-driving cars.

The permit allows Waymo to deploy up to eight autonomous vehicles with a trained safety specialist behind the wheel at all times until late September. Testing is limited to certain areas, and all vehicles must meet strict cybersecurity and reporting requirements.

Self-driving cars remain banned from offering for-hire service under New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission rules.

"We're always looking for innovative ways to safely move our city forward," said Mayor Eric Adams. "New York City is proud to welcome Waymo to test this new technology in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as we know this testing is only the first step in moving our city further into the 21st century. As we continue to implement responsible innovation, we will always prioritize street safety."

Waymo has also secured permits from the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

"As autonomous vehicle technology expands across the country, DOT has put in place comprehensive safety guidelines to ensure safe, responsible testing on our city's streets," said city Department of Transportation commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "These requirements will help ensure that the development of this technology is focused, first and foremost, on the safety of everyone who shares our busy city streets."

Waymo, owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, said it has logged more than 10 million rides across five US cities, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, and San Francisco.

"We're proud to be working with leaders to lay the groundwork to bring this life-saving technology to New Yorkers one day, beginning with receiving the first-ever permit issued in the city to drive autonomously," said Annabel Chang, Waymo's head of US state and local public policy. "We believe it is essential for companies to collaborate directly with cities on the rollout of autonomous technology and are pleased to have reached this next step in New York City."

Waymo is also planning to expand on the East Coast to Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.

