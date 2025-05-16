Wayfair To Open Massive Retail Store At Shopping Center In Hudson Valley

The announcement came Thursday, May 15, via Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, who called the development, which will come to Ridge Hill, another example of the city’s success in attracting “innovative and transformative businesses.”

The upcoming Wayfair store will feature 19 departments, showcasing everything from furniture and home décor to outdoor living and home improvement products. The store will be organized by style category to help shoppers easily navigate and visualize their spaces, Spano said.

Wayfair’s New Jersey-based fulfillment center will support the Yonkers location, offering delivery of large items ordered in-store, according to the mayor.

The store will be among the first large-format Wayfair retail locations in the country, signaling the brand’s expansion beyond its online roots into brick-and-mortar showrooms.

An exact opening date has not yet been announced, but construction and planning are expected to begin in the near future. The store is slated to open in 2027.

