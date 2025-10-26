Watch Video: Suspect Used Mom’s Gun In Fatal Lincoln University Mass Shooting; Court Docs

Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson, 25, of Wilmington, Delaware, was arrested on Saturday night, Oct. 25, after gunfire erupted during a crowded outdoor event near the International Cultural Center on Lincoln University’s Chester County campus. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. as students and alumni gathered for homecoming festivities.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Morgan-Thompson was spotted by a Lincoln University police officer holding a loaded Glock 28 pistol shortly after shots rang out. When questioned, he told police the gun belonged to his mother and that he had driven with it from Wilmington to the university earlier that afternoon.

He admitted keeping the loaded weapon “on his person the entire time” while on campus and confirmed he did not have a permit to carry a concealed firearm.

Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe confirmed Sunday that Morgan-Thompson remains in custody on a charge of Felony Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License, held at Chester County Prison on $25,000 bail.

Investigators are testing the seized Glock to determine whether it was used in the shooting, which left a 25-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound to the head and six others injured — including a Lincoln University student and an alumnus. The other victims have no known connection to the school, the DA said.

De Barrena-Sarobe said detectives are still working under the assumption that more than one shooter may have been involved but emphasized they do not believe it was a planned mass casualty attack.

“We’re operating under the belief that the shooter or shooters in this case did not come here with the specific design to cause a mass casualty event,” de Barrena-Sarobe said. “We’re treating this as a shooting that broke out.”

Governor Josh Shapiro and Chester County Commissioner Eric Roe have called for prayers as investigators from local, state, and federal agencies continue processing evidence on campus.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).

Founded in 1854 as the Ashmun Institute and renamed in 1866 after President Lincoln, Lincoln University remains one of America’s first degree-granting historically Black colleges and universities.

