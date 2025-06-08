Watch: Trump Enters UFC Fight With Kid Rock’s 'American Bad Ass' Blasting As Crowd Erupts

Trump walked out to a hero's welcome at the Prudential Center in Newark on Saturday night, flanked by UFC President Dana White, while Kid Rock's "American Bad Ass" blared in the background.

The president was met with a rousing round of cheers as he shook hands, did his patented "dance," and met with the ringside announcers.

Chants of "USA! USA!" also echoed through the crowd during Trump's appearance.

His grand entrance can be seen here on Truth Social.

"If you thought it couldn't get any more festive inside Prudential Center, the president of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump is here, flanked by (White)."

Trump was reportedly joined at the event by his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, along with son Eric Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

UFC fighter Kevin Holland shook hands with the president after scaling the cage following his victory over Vicente Luque.

Musk, who joined Trump at a UFC event last year at Madison Square Garden, was not in attendance for this one.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.