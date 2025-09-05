Watch: Travis Kelce Takes Blow To The Head By Chargers' Teair Tart

Tempers got heated, and the tight end got into it with defensive tackle Teair Tart in the third quarter of the game as the Chiefs were driving down the field.

In replays of the incident, Tart can be seen throwing an open hand at Kelce, which resulted in Tart flagged — but not thrown out of the game — because he didn't throw a punch, according to replay officials.

Both continued jawing after the fact as the Chiefs delivered a touchdown.

Kelce threw a counterpunch in the fourth quarter when he scored a fourth quarter touchdown, complete with a devil horns celebration — though Tart broke up the two-point conversion throw from Patrick Mahomes to keep the Chargers ahead 20-18

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.