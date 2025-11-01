Watch: Rapper Meek Mill Cuffed Outside NYC Club On Halloween—No Arrest After Viral Gun Claim

“They just pulled me out the car and cuffed me in front of the whole club,” Meek wrote on X (formerly Twitter), calling the ordeal “embarrassing” and claiming NYPD officers aimed guns at him during the stop.

Police Say They Responded To Gun Report

According to a statement by NYPD to TMZ, officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm just after 4 a.m. on Saturday and stopped three men inside a vehicle matching the given description and license plate. Meek Mill was one of them.

No weapon was found, and none of the men were arrested. NYPD confirmed to TMZ that the individuals were released without charges.

Still, Meek says the situation left him shaken.

“I’m not scared to go outside without a gun,” he posted, “they had guns in my face for no reason… smh I thought it was a prank.”

In a video circulating on social media, Meek is seen with his hands behind his back while being questioned by police. Supporters gathered around him outside the club, expressing concern and disbelief.

Viral Speculation Sparks Misinformation

As clips of the encounter spread online, many falsely claimed that the rapper had been arrested. Meek quickly clarified via X that he was detained but not taken into custody.

Watch the viral clip in the post below:

“They tryna get me…” he wrote in a follow-up post, igniting conversation among fans and critics about over-policing, profiling, and his long history with the criminal justice system.

Ongoing Tension Between Meek & Law Enforcement

Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, has long used his platform to speak out against unjust policing and mass incarceration. He co-founded the REFORM Alliance after a widely publicized legal battle stemming from a controversial probation violation and arrest in 2017.

The Grammy-nominated rapper had paid tribute to fellow Philly artist LGP Qua earlier this year, who was fatally shot in a robbery attempt on Mother’s Day. Meek’s own brush with danger days later has only deepened calls from his followers for increased police accountability.

No further details were released by NYPD as of Sunday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.