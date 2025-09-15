WaPo Columnist Fired For Posts After Charlie Kirk's Killing: 'My Voice Will Be Sharper Now'

Attiah revealed her firing in a Substack post on Monday, Sept. 15. She joined the Post in 2014 and earned the 2019 George Polk Award for her coverage of the Saudi Arabian government's murder of fellow Post writer Jamal Khashoggi.

The Post's biography for Attiah said that she "was" a columnist, referring to her in the past tense. A Post spokesperson declined to comment, but pointed to the company's social media policies and standards, Deadline reported.

Attiah claims that she was fired because she spoke out against "political violence, racial double standards, and America's apathy toward guns."

"As a columnist, I used my voice to defend freedom and democracy, challenge power and reflect on culture and politics with honesty and conviction," Attiah wrote. "Now, I am the one being silenced - for doing my job."

The Post has also seen an exodus of opinion writers under billionaire owner Jeff Bezos, with Attiah adding that she was the last full-time Black opinion columnist.

"Washington, DC, no longer has a paper that reflects the people it serves," she wrote. "What happened to me is part of a broader purge of Black voices from academia, business, government, and media — a historical pattern as dangerous as it is shameful — and tragic."

In several Bluesky posts, Attiah offered commentary in the wake of Kirk's shooting death on Wednesday, Sept. 10, along with a shooting at a suburban Denver high school on the same day. She criticized common statements like "thoughts and prayers" and "this is not who we are" as empty platitudes after high-profile gun violence.

Attiah said that she "expressed sadness and fear" for the US.

"Political violence has no place in this country... but we will also do nothing to curb the availability of the guns used to carry out said violence," she posted. "The denial and empty rhetoric is learned helplessness— because the truth is... America is sick and there is no cure in sight."

Attiah's only post that specifically referenced Kirk was a direct quote of his. On his podcast, the Turning Point USA co-founder was discussing two prominent Black women: Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and deceased Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

Kirk referenced them as part of his broader anti-affirmative action stance, implying that Black women lack intelligence.

"You do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously," Kirk said. "You had to go steal a white person's slot to be taken somewhat seriously."

Kirk made many other controversial statements, such as saying the Civil Rights Act was a "huge mistake" and suggesting that "some gun deaths" are worth having a Second Amendment. He also called for an "amazing patriot" to be a "midterm hero" and bail Paul Pelosi's attacker, David DePape, out of jail in 2022.

Attiah said she did her "journalistic duty" while denouncing hatred.

"My journalistic and moral values for balance compelled me to condemn violence and murder without engaging in excessive, false mourning for a man who routinely attacked Black women as a group, put academics in danger by putting them on watch lists, claimed falsely that Black people were better off in the era of Jim Crow, said that the Civil Rights Act was a mistake, and favorably reviewed a book that called liberals 'Unhumans,'" Attiah wrote.

Attiah added that she was fired despite "virtually no public backlash."

"The Post accused my measured Bluesky posts of being 'unacceptable,' 'gross misconduct,' and of endangering the physical safety of colleagues — charges without evidence, which I reject completely as false," she wrote. "They rushed to fire me without even a conversation. This was not only a hasty overreach, but a violation of the very standards of journalistic fairness and rigor the Post claims to uphold."

Attiah's firing is the latest corporate backlash to comments about Kirk's killing. Other people who have been fired include former MSNBC contributor Matthew Dowd, an Office Depot employee in Michigan, and several teachers nationwide, while a New Jersey doctor resigned from his position.

The National Association of Black Journalists' 2019 Journalist of the Year said she'll continue her work independently.

"Institutions may cancel me, but my pen and my teaching will not be silenced. If anything, my voice will be sharper now," she ended her Substack post. "Forward ever, backward never. As always, we move!"

Attiah received a master's degree in international affairs from Columbia University, where she briefly taught a course called "Race, Media, and International Affairs 101" until it was canceled.

