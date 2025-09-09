Want To Put An End To Passwords? Here's How To Get There

For years, juggling online passwords has felt like a never-ending struggle, but the push for a password-free world is gaining serious momentum.

Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Apple are accelerating efforts to make passkeys, the next-generation way to sign in, mainstream.

The FIDO Alliance, an industry group dedicated to reducing reliance on passwords, has spent more than 10 years championing this shift.

Passkeys work by letting you sign in with built-in device security, such as your fingerprint, face, or a PIN code, making logins both easier and more secure.

Instead of memorizing a jumble of passwords, you’ll use something you already have.

Here’s How To Make The Switch:

Go to your account settings: Sign in to the website or app you want to update.

Find the passkey setup: Look under “Security” or “Advanced Security Options.”

Select “Passkeys”: Choose “Add a new way to sign in or verify.”

Create your passkey: Follow the prompts, confirming your identity as needed.

Finish setup: Save your passkey to your device or password manager’s cloud.

Platform Tips:

On Google, head to your security settings at myaccount.google.com and select “Passkeys.”

Microsoft users, find “Advanced Security Options,” then add a new sign-in method.

On iPhones, your passkey saves to iCloud Keychain. Just make sure syncing is enabled.

