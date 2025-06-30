'Want To Go Home': PA Sen. Fetterman Slammed After Complaint About Missed Beach Trip Goes Viral

Poll How do you feel about Sen. Fetterman’s comments? I totally get it Shut up and do your job Submit Vote View Results Current Results How do you feel about Sen. Fetterman’s comments? I totally get it 30%

As the US Senate trudged through a grueling voting marathon on President Donald Trump’s massive tax and spending package, Fetterman went viral for saying what many might’ve been thinking.

The Democratic lawmaker, while addressing reporters outside the Senate chamber on Monday, June 30, raised eyebrows when asked about possible timing on the bill:

“Oh my God, I just want to go home,” Fetterman said, visibly frustrated during the vote-a-rama underway in Washington. “I’ve already missed our entire trip to the beach. There’s no drama that we know the votes are going to go. And I don’t think it’s really helpful to put the people here ‘til some ungodly hour.”

Not surprising, Fetterman’s comments were met with a firestorm online.

“Then resign,” one person wrote on X. “Nobody is forcing you to stay at this job.”

Others questioned whether Fetterman was fit for office, pointing to his past health struggles.

“He is clearly not fit for the job,” another user said.

The viral moment comes as the Senate scrambles to meet Trump’s Friday, July 4, deadline to pass what he’s calling his “big, beautiful bill”—a sweeping piece of legislation that would extend his 2017 tax cuts, boost spending on border security and the military, and make deep cuts to healthcare and food assistance programs.

The House narrowly passed a version of the bill last month, and the Senate is now working through dozens of amendments before it can take a final vote. If approved, the bill would still need to head back to the House for final sign-off before landing on the president’s desk.

Among the most controversial parts of the Senate version:

Big Medicaid cuts and new work requirements for some recipients

Food stamp changes, including shifting some costs to states

A higher cap on state and local tax deductions

A $5 trillion debt ceiling increase

A permanent expansion of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts

Critics say the changes would leave millions more uninsured and hit low-income Americans hardest. Supporters argue it’s a bold step to reduce federal spending and grow the economy.

