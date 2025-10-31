Walmart Just Revealed Its 2025 Black Friday Schedule — Don’t Miss Out

The retailer confirmed its massive multipart sale will kick off with Event 1 from Nov. 14 to 16, available both online and in stores. Event 2 follows Nov. 25 to 30, split into two waves: online-only deals from Nov. 25–27, then both online and in-store from Nov. 28–30. The finale? Cyber Monday on Dec. 1, exclusively online. And if you’re a Walmart + member, you’ll score five hours of early online access before each phase.

What sets this year’s sale apart is how Walmart is turning the shopping rush into a full-blown holiday experience with WhoKnewVille, a playful campaign that transforms its online and in-store spaces into a festive, storybook-style world where everything feels a little more magical — and a lot more shoppable.

According to Walmart, shoppers can expect deep discounts across tech, toys, home, and apparel, plus plenty of gifts under $20. The longer sale window means more chances to score, but those lightning-fast deals go live first online and the best ones will disappear just as quickly.

Black Friday has come a long way since its 1960s Philadelphia roots, when police used the term to describe the post-Thanksgiving traffic chaos. By the 1980s, retailers had reclaimed it as the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season and it’s been breaking sales records ever since. In 2024 alone, U.S. online Black Friday sales hit $10.8 billion, a 10 percent jump from the year before.

So if you think it’s too soon to shop, think again. Walmart’s deals start November 14, and the countdown is already on.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

