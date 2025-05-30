Walmart Fined For Shipping Illegal Realistic Toy Guns To NY

Following a settlement reached Tuesday, May 27, New York Attorney General Letitia James said the retail giant violated state laws that ban retailers from selling or shipping imitation guns that look too much like the real thing.

The investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that third-party sellers on Walmart’s online store sold and shipped at least nine illegal toy guns to New York. The guns were shipped to locations in New York City, Westchester, and Western New York.

State investigators were able to successfully purchase one themselves and have it delivered, Letitia’s office said.

“Realistic-looking toy guns can put communities in serious danger and that is why they are banned in New York,” James said. “Walmart failed to prevent its third-party sellers from selling realistic-looking toy guns to New York addresses, violating our laws and putting people at risk.”

Under New York law, toy guns sold in the state must be brightly colored or made of transparent materials to avoid being mistaken for actual firearms. Guns that are black, dark blue, silver, or aluminum-colored are prohibited if they appear real.

As part of the settlement, Walmart must pay $14,000 in penalties and $2,000 in fees. The company must also implement safeguards to prevent future sales of banned imitation firearms to New York addresses, including oversight of its third-party sellers.

Realistic toy guns have been used in crimes and have led to fatal shootings, which is why strict laws are in place, James’ office said. Anyone who spots imitation guns being sold or shipped to New York is urged to report it by filing a complaint with the attorney general’s office.

