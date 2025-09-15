A Few Clouds 76°

SHARE

VP JD Vance Hosts Special Live 'Charlie Kirk Show' Broadcast

Vice President JD Vance will step behind the microphone to host a special live broadcast of “The Charlie Kirk Show.” 

Vice President JD Vance&nbsp;

Vice President JD Vance 

 Photo Credit: The White House
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk's funeral will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Sept. 21.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk's funeral will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Sept. 21.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia via Troutfarm 27/Inset: Wikipedia via Gage Skidmore
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The episode will honor the life and legacy of the late conservative influencer and founder of Turning Point USA.

The tribute is scheduled to air live at noon Eastern time on Monday, Sept. 15. In a post on the social media platform X on Sunday, Sept. 14.

Vance announced that viewers can watch the special edition on Rumble, Real America’s Voice, and the Salem News Channel.

After the live broadcast, the episode can be viewed at thecharliekirkshow.com/podcasts/the-charlie-kirk-show.

Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at an event held at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10. A suspect is in custody.

Describing Kirk as “a true friend,” Vance credited the influential conservative commentator with having a significant impact on his own political journey.

President Trump will attend Kirk's funeral on Sunday, Sept. 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the program begins at 11 a.m. Arizona time (2 p.m. Eastern).

The 31-year-old Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika, and their two young children.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE