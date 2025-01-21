Violent Stabbing Leads To Attempted Murder Charges For Hudson Valley Man: DA

Khiyan Bascus, age 22, of New Windsor, was also charged with attempted assault, assault, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Court documents allege that on Thursday, Jan. 2, around 9:10 a.m., Bascus attacked a relative who was asleep at a residence in the town of New Windsor.

Without provocation, court documents show, he allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times with multiple knives, inflicting wounds to the face and chest. The victim underwent surgery for his injuries.

After the attack, Bascus fled the residence but was found by police in the backyard of a nearby home with blood on his hands.

Investigators recovered a knife and clothing believed to have been used in the attack from a location where Bascus was suspected to have discarded them, the DA's Office said.

District Attorney David M. Hoovler praised the quick response of the New Windsor Police Department and thanked the New York State Police for assisting in the apprehension.

“The unprovoked violence allegedly perpetrated in this case is terrifying,” said Hoovler. “Domestic violence has life-changing consequences for victims such as the one in this case. I urge all victims of domestic violence to come forward and know that resources and support are available through my Office and organizations like Fearless! Hudson Valley.

Bascus was remanded back to the Orange County Jail in place of $125,000 cash bail, or $225,000 fully secured bond, or $750,000 partially secured bond, and is next scheduled for a conference in March.

