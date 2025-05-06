Violent Offender Re-Arrested By ICE After Court Drops Rape, Abduction Charges: Officials

Hyrum Baquedano-Rodriguez, 26, was arrested by ICE officers in Fairfax on Friday, May 2, shortly after his latest charges — including abduction with intent to defile and burglary with intent to murder or rape — were dropped, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Despite the court’s decision, federal officials say Baquedano-Rodriguez poses a “calamitous hazard” to the public and should never have been released.

“Though the court saw fit to drop his most recent charges, Hyrum Baquedano-Rodriguez has been convicted of numerous crimes in Virginia and represents a calamitous hazard to our Virginia residents,” said ICE Field Office Director Russell Hott.

Federal records show Baquedano-Rodriguez has a long rap sheet in Fairfax County, including:

Three counts of indecent liberties and exposure to a child in 2021;

Disorderly conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in 2022;

Larceny and multiple convictions for unlawful entry with intent to damage property between 2022 and 2023.

He was sentenced to more than three years behind bars across multiple cases.

ICE says Baquedano-Rodriguez first entered the US illegally near Yuma, Arizona in August 2018, and was released by an immigration judge on bond in 2019.

He was previously ordered removed from the United States by a DOJ immigration judge in June 2024.

After his local charges were dropped this month, ICE immediately took Baquedano-Rodriguez into custody on a federal warrant for removal.

He remains in ICE detention pending deportation to Honduras.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin praised law enforcement and said keeping residents safe “has been a top priority of our administration since day one.”

“Every one of his convictions represents another one of our neighbors that Baquedano-Rodriguez has victimized," Hott added.

ICE said the investigation remains ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.